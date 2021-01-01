Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) or Aspire 5 (A515-56) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)

51 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15
VS
51 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
From $705
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
From $479
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 48 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
  • Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
  • Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-56)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Width 356.7 mm (14.04 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 233.1 mm (9.18 inches) 238.5 mm (9.39 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 831 cm2 (128.9 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~77.4%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 9 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 40.8 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 56% -
Adobe RGB profile 38.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 37.4% -
Response time 34 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 95 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 364 gramm 260 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 448 896
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
1.108 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A515-56) +155%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 71.8 dB 68.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. VivoBook 14 M413 vs IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
2. VivoBook 15 M513 vs IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
3. VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) vs Aspire 5 (A515-56)
4. Aspire 7 (A715-42G) vs Aspire 5 (A515-56)
5. VivoBook 15 M513 vs Aspire 5 (A515-56)
6. Inspiron 15 5502 vs Aspire 5 (A515-56)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский