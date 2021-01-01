Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)
- Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (128.8 vs 164.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
- Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 50.2 against 45 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.7 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm
14.04 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches
|403.5 x 263.7 x 19.9 mm
15.89 x 10.38 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|831 cm2 (128.9 inches2)
|1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.7%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|10.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|40.8 dB
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|892:1
|sRGB color space
|56%
|59%
|Adobe RGB profile
|38.7%
|38%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|37.4%
|-
|Response time
|34 ms
|11 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 95 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|364 gramm
|307 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1137
Aspire 5 (A517-52) +17%
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) +109%
5584
2670
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1178
Aspire 5 (A517-52) +22%
1439
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) +177%
7293
2636
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~7 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|640
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|71.8 dB
|67.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
