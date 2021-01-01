IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) or Aspire 5 (A517-52) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 45 Wh 57 Wh 50.2 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 - GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 900 grams less (around 1.98 lbs)

Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (128.8 vs 164.9 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52) Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 50.2 against 45 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs) Dimensions 356.7 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm

14.04 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches 403.5 x 263.7 x 19.9 mm

15.89 x 10.38 x 0.78 inches Area 831 cm2 (128.9 inches2) 1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~77.5% Side bezels 5.7 mm 10.3 mm Colors Gray, Blue Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 40.8 dB 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 892:1 sRGB color space 56% 59% Adobe RGB profile 38.7% 38% DCI-P3 color gamut 37.4% - Response time 34 ms 11 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) 300 nits Aspire 5 (A517-52) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 57 Wh 50.2 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 95 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 364 gramm 307 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 TGP 10-45 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR5 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units 448 640 DirectX support 12.1 12 GPU performance IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A517-52) +70% 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 - Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 71.8 dB 67.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 10.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.