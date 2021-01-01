IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) or Nitro 5 (AN517-41) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 45 Wh 57 Wh 57.5 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1000 grams less (around 2.21 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (128.8 vs 155.8 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) Can run popular games at about 511-697% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 57.5 against 45 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) Dimensions 356.7 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm

14.04 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches 403.5 x 249 x 24.9 mm

15.89 x 9.8 x 0.98 inches Area 831 cm2 (128.9 inches2) 1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~82.1% Side bezels 5.7 mm 10.3 mm Colors Gray, Blue Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 40.8 dB 48.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1175:1 sRGB color space 56% 55.3% Adobe RGB profile 38.7% 37.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 37.4% 36.7% Response time 34 ms 16 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) 300 nits Nitro 5 (AN517-41) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 57 Wh 57.5 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 95 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter 364 gramm 582 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 10-45 W 85 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1035 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1485 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 448 3840 DirectX support 12.1 12 GPU performance IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +929% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC295 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 71.8 dB 75.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.