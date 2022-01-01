Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) or Swift 3 (SF314-511) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-511)

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
  • Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-511)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 56 against 45 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (106.2 vs 128.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 356.7 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm
14.04 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches		 322.8 x 212.2 x 15.9 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.63 inches
Area 831 cm2 (128.9 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~78.9%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 130°
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 40.8 dB 42 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1280:1
sRGB color space 56% 98%
Adobe RGB profile 38.7% 69%
DCI-P3 color gamut 37.4% 67%
Response time 34 ms 40 ms
Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 95 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 364 gramm 314 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) +32%
1.108 TFLOPS
Swift 3 (SF314-511)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 71.8 dB 74.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

