IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) or Swift X SFX16-51G – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 45 Wh 57 Wh 49 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Intel Core i7 11390H RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs) Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-51G Can run popular games at about 250-341% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 49 against 45 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 356.7 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm

14.04 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches 368.3 x 236.2 x 18.8 mm

14.5 x 9.3 x 0.74 inches Area 831 cm2 (128.9 inches2) 870 cm2 (134.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~82.1% Side bezels 5.7 mm 6 mm Colors Gray, Blue Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 40.8 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1485:1 sRGB color space 56% 98.6% Adobe RGB profile 38.7% 69.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 37.4% 72% Response time 34 ms - Max. brightness IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) 300 nits Swift X SFX16-51G 300 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 57 Wh 49 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 95 W 60 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 364 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 10-45 W 60 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 448 2048 DirectX support 12.1 12 GPU performance IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS Swift X SFX16-51G +454% 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 71.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.