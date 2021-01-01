Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) or MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) vs Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)

59 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15
VS
54 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
From $705
Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 50 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) and Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 4.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 50 against 45 watt-hours
  • 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (100.1 vs 128.8 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
vs
MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 356.7 mm (14.04 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 233.1 mm (9.18 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 831 cm2 (128.9 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 8100 RPM
Noise level 40.8 dB 45.8 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1300:1
sRGB color space 56% 98.3%
Adobe RGB profile 38.7% 64.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut 37.4% -
Response time 34 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:50 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 95 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 364 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 448 384
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 71.8 dB 75.8 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) vs ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
2. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
3. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
4. Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
5. Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
6. Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) vs HP ENVY 13
7. Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) vs Apple MacBook Air (2019)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский