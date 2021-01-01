Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
From $705
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 104-142% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~122%) battery – 100 against 45 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|Width
|356.7 mm (14.04 inches)
|357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|233.1 mm (9.18 inches)
|245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|16 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|831 cm2 (128.9 inches2)
|880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.7%
|~84.3%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|135°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|5616 RPM
|Noise level
|40.8 dB
|46.1 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|226 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1331:1
|sRGB color space
|56%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|38.7%
|88.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|37.4%
|99.4%
|Response time
|34 ms
|43 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 / 95 W
|96 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|364 gramm
|359 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4860
5507
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1176
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7164
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|50 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1000 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1250 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|3.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|1280
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|71.8 dB
|82.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
