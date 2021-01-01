Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

51 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15
VS
71 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
From $705
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 100 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 104-142% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~122%) battery – 100 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 356.7 mm (14.04 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 233.1 mm (9.18 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 831 cm2 (128.9 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~84.3%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level 40.8 dB 46.1 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1331:1
sRGB color space 56% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 38.7% 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 37.4% 99.4%
Response time 34 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 / 95 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 364 gramm 359 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 50 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 448 1280
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
1.108 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +189%
3.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 71.8 dB 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 or Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
2. ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 or Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
3. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD) or IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
4. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 or Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
5. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) or Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
6. Dell XPS 17 9700 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
7. Dell XPS 15 9500 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
8. Razer Blade 17 (2021) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
9. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
10. Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский