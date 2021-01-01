Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

47 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15
VS
77 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
From $705
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
  • Can run popular games at about 541-737% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~100%) battery – 90 against 45 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • 33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 356.7 mm (14.04 inches) 355 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 233.1 mm (9.18 inches) 243 mm (9.57 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 831 cm2 (128.9 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~77.8%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 40.8 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 56% -
Adobe RGB profile 38.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 37.4% 100%
Response time 34 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 95 W 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 364 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 80-95 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 448 3840
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
1.108 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 +983%
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 71.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 vs Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
2. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 vs Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
3. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
4. Dell Alienware m15 R4 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
5. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 vs Zephyrus G15 GA503
6. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
7. ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 vs Zephyrus G15 GA503

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский