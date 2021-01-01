Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) or VivoBook S15 M533 – what's better?

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) and ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 50 against 45 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
vs
VivoBook S15 M533

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 356.7 mm (14.04 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 233.1 mm (9.18 inches) 233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 831 cm2 (128.9 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~79.8%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Green, Red
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 40.8 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 56% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 38.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 37.4% -
Response time 34 ms -
Max. brightness
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
300 nits
VivoBook S15 M533 +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 95 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 364 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 448 448
DirectX support 12.1 12.1
GPU performance
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
1.108 TFLOPS
VivoBook S15 M533
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 71.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

