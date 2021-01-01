Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 67 against 45 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (103.8 vs 128.8 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.7 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm
14.04 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches
|319 x 210 x 15.8 mm
12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches
|Area
|831 cm2 (128.9 inches2)
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.7%
|~80.6%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|40.8 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|56%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|38.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|37.4%
|-
|Response time
|34 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 95 W
|65 / 100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|364 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1111
1037
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4817
4575
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1178
1121
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7293
6850
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|896
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|-
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|71.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1