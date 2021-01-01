Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) or Alienware m15 R4 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) vs Dell Alienware m15 R4

50 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15
VS
73 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R4
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
From $705
Dell Alienware m15 R4
From $2149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) and Dell Alienware m15 R4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (128.8 vs 154.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 630-859% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~91%) battery – 86 against 45 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
vs
Alienware m15 R4

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
Width 356.7 mm (14.04 inches) 360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
Height 233.1 mm (9.18 inches) 276.3 mm (10.88 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches)
Area 831 cm2 (128.9 inches2) 996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~67.4%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Gray, Blue White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 40.8 dB 52 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 56% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 38.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 37.4% -
Response time 34 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 / 95 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 364 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 448 3840
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
1.108 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R4 +1145%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 71.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 9.9 x 5.3 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

