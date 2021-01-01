Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) vs Dell Alienware m15 R5
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
Dell Alienware m15 R5
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1060 grams less (around 2.34 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (128.8 vs 150.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 620-845% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~91%) battery – 86 against 45 watt-hours
- Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|2.76 kg (6.09 lbs)
|Width
|356.7 mm (14.04 inches)
|356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|233.1 mm (9.18 inches)
|272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
|Area
|831 cm2 (128.9 inches2)
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.7%
|~69.1%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|40.8 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|360 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|56%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|38.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|37.4%
|100%
|Response time
|34 ms
|5 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 / 95 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|364 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1104
Alienware m15 R5 +32%
1454
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4860
Alienware m15 R5 +57%
7626
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1176
Alienware m15 R5 +21%
1422
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7164
Alienware m15 R5 +71%
12231
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|110-125 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1467 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1778 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|13.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|3840
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|71.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|-
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
