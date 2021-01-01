Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) vs Dell Inspiron 13 7306
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
From $705
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
- Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 32% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 56 against 45 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (97.6 vs 128.8 square inches)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|Width
|356.7 mm (14.04 inches)
|305.2 mm (12.02 inches)
|Height
|233.1 mm (9.18 inches)
|206.4 mm (8.13 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches)
|Area
|831 cm2 (128.9 inches2)
|630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.7%
|~106.5%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|-20.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|180°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|40.8 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|56%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|38.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|37.4%
|-
|Response time
|34 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 95 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|364 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1063
Inspiron 13 7306 +4%
1105
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) +19%
4650
3910
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) +10%
1212
1101
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) +48%
7198
4853
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|1024
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|1
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|71.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
