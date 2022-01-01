You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Battery - 45 Wh 57 Wh - 40 Wh 53 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 45 against 40 watt-hours

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (112.1 vs 128.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs) Dimensions 356.7 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm

14.04 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches 324.3 x 222.9 x 17-18.9 mm

12.77 x 8.78 x 0.67-0.74 inches Area 831 cm2 (128.9 inches2) 723 cm2 (112.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~74.7% Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.2 mm Colors Gray, Blue Silver, Gray Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 40.8 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 400:1 sRGB color space 56% 50% Adobe RGB profile 38.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 37.4% - Response time 34 ms 16 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) +36% 300 nits Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) 220 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 57 Wh 40 Wh 53 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 95 W 45 / 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 364 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 12 GPU performance IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) +32% 1.108 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 71.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.