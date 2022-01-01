Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) or Inspiron 15 3510 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) vs Dell Inspiron 15 3510

45 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15
VS
29 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3510
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
Dell Inspiron 15 3510
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) and Dell Inspiron 15 3510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
  • Around 9.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 380-518% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3510
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 8GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
vs
Inspiron 15 3510

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs)
Dimensions 356.7 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm
14.04 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches		 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches
Area 831 cm2 (128.9 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~79.5%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 40.8 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 400:1
sRGB color space 56% -
Adobe RGB profile 38.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 37.4% -
Response time 34 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) +36%
300 nits
Inspiron 15 3510
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 / 95 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 364 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz -
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 2
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 600
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 5 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 200 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 96
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 12
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 2
GPU performance
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) +691%
1.108 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 3510
0.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size - 8 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 71.8 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

