Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) vs Dell Inspiron 15 5502
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
From $705
Dell Inspiron 15 5502
From $449
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
- Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5502
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 53 against 45 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Width
|356.7 mm (14.04 inches)
|356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|233.1 mm (9.18 inches)
|234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
|Area
|831 cm2 (128.9 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.7%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|40.8 dB
|35 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|56%
|58%
|Adobe RGB profile
|38.7%
|37.1%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|37.4%
|-
|Response time
|34 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|No
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 95 W
|45 / 65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|364 gramm
|301 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1063
Inspiron 15 5502 +20%
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) +79%
4650
2603
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1212
Inspiron 15 5502 +12%
1358
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) +183%
7198
2543
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|384
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|71.8 dB
|80.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
