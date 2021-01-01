Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) or Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) vs Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

Battery 86 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) and Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
  • Can run popular games at about 263-359% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~91%) battery – 86 against 45 watt-hours
  • Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Laptop:
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
vs
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
Width 356.7 mm (14.04 inches) 355.2 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 233.1 mm (9.18 inches) 247.5 mm (9.74 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 16.8-18.9 mm (0.66-0.74 inches)
Area 831 cm2 (128.9 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~84.4%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 3
Noise level 40.8 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 56% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 38.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 37.4% -
Response time 34 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.3 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 95 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 364 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 448 2048
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
1.108 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +479%
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 71.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 13.3 x 9.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes

