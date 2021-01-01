Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) vs Dell Inspiron 17 7706
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
Dell Inspiron 17 7706
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
- Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (128.8 vs 156.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706
- Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~51%) battery – 68 against 45 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- 26% sharper screen – 178 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|2.24 kg (4.94 lbs)
|Width
|356.7 mm (14.04 inches)
|379.8 mm (14.95 inches)
|Height
|233.1 mm (9.18 inches)
|266.4 mm (10.49 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|15.2-19.3 mm (0.6-0.76 inches)
|Area
|831 cm2 (128.9 inches2)
|1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.7%
|~82.8%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|180°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|40.8 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|178 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|56%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|38.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|37.4%
|-
|Response time
|34 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 95 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|364 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1063
Inspiron 17 7706 +28%
1360
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4650
4494
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1212
Inspiron 17 7706 +14%
1379
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) +39%
7198
5189
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~7 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|640
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|-
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|71.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
