Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) or Vostro 14 5402 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) vs Dell Vostro 14 5402

45 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15
VS
46 out of 100
Dell Vostro 14 5402
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
Dell Vostro 14 5402
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) and Dell Vostro 14 5402 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
  • Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 45 against 40 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 5402
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (107.7 vs 128.8 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
vs
Vostro 14 5402

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs)
Dimensions 356.7 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm
14.04 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches		 321.3 x 216.2 x 16.7-17.9 mm
12.65 x 8.51 x 0.66-0.7 inches
Area 831 cm2 (128.9 inches2) 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~77.8%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 40.8 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 600:1
sRGB color space 56% -
Adobe RGB profile 38.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 37.4% -
Response time 34 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 95 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 364 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 25 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1531 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1594 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 16
GPU performance
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
1.108 TFLOPS
Vostro 14 5402 +10%
1.22 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 71.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
2. Dell Inspiron 15 3511 and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
3. Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
4. Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Dell Vostro 14 5402
6. ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 and Dell Vostro 14 5402
7. Dell Vostro 14 3400 and Dell Vostro 14 5402

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Vostro 14 5402 and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский