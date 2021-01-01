You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 45 Wh 57 Wh 52 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 52 against 45 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (93.1 vs 128.8 square inches)

18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) Dimensions 356.7 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm

14.04 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches 302 x 199 x 15.8 mm

11.89 x 7.83 x 0.62 inches Area 831 cm2 (128.9 inches2) 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~81.1% Side bezels 5.7 mm 3.8 mm Colors Gray, Blue Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 40.8 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 56% - Adobe RGB profile 38.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 37.4% - Response time 34 ms - Max. brightness IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) 300 nits XPS 13 9305 n/a

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 57 Wh 52 Wh Voltage - 7.6 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 95 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 364 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 448 384 DirectX support 12.1 12 GPU performance IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) +32% 1.108 TFLOPS XPS 13 9305 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 71.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.