Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) vs Dell XPS 15 9500
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
From $705
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
- Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 56 against 45 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|Width
|356.7 mm (14.04 inches)
|344 mm (13.54 inches)
|Height
|233.1 mm (9.18 inches)
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|Area
|831 cm2 (128.9 inches2)
|791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.7%
|~89.2%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|4 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|5000 RPM
|Noise level
|40.8 dB
|46 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|56%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|38.7%
|89.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|37.4%
|94%
|Response time
|34 ms
|43 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 / 95 W
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|364 gramm
|481 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1063
XPS 15 9500 +4%
1101
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) +21%
4650
3828
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) +11%
1212
1096
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) +50%
7198
4813
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|55 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|1024
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|71.8 dB
|84.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
