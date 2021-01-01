Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) or XPS 17 9710 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) vs Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)

49 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15
VS
67 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
From $705
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
From $1549
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 97 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) and Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (128.8 vs 144 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 250-341% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~116%) battery – 97 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
vs
XPS 17 9710 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
Dimensions 356.7 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm
14.04 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches		 374.4 x 248 x 19 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches
Area 831 cm2 (128.9 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~90.3%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 40.8 dB 49 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 56% -
Adobe RGB profile 38.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 37.4% -
Response time 34 ms -
Max. brightness
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
300 nits
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 / 95 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 364 gramm 508 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 448 2048
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
1.108 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +454%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 71.8 dB 78.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
