IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) or XPS 17 9710 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery - 45 Wh 57 Wh 97 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H Intel Core i9 11980HK GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (128.8 vs 144 square inches) Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) Can run popular games at about 250-341% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~116%) battery – 97 against 45 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) Dimensions 356.7 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm

14.04 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches 374.4 x 248 x 19 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches Area 831 cm2 (128.9 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~90.3% Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.1 mm Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 40.8 dB 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 56% - Adobe RGB profile 38.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 37.4% - Response time 34 ms - Max. brightness IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) 300 nits XPS 17 9710 (2021) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 57 Wh 97 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 / 95 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 364 gramm 508 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 10-45 W 60 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 448 2048 DirectX support 12.1 12 GPU performance IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS XPS 17 9710 (2021) +454% 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 71.8 dB 78.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.