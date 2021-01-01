Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) or HP 17 – what's better?

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) and HP 17 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (128.8 vs 175 square inches)
  • 33% sharper screen – 141 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP 17
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
vs
HP 17

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 356.7 mm (14.04 inches) 414.7 mm (16.33 inches)
Height 233.1 mm (9.18 inches) 272.2 mm (10.72 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 24.3 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 831 cm2 (128.9 inches2) 1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~73.1%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 15.8 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 40.8 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 106 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1600 x 900 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 56% -
Adobe RGB profile 38.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 37.4% -
Response time 34 ms -
Max. brightness
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
300 nits
HP 17
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 95 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 364 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
1063
HP 17 +22%
1299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) +77%
4650
HP 17
2631
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
1212
HP 17 +16%
1408
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) +173%
7198
HP 17
2633

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units 448 384
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) +32%
1.108 TFLOPS
HP 17
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) -
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 71.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No Yes
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

