You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Battery - 45 Wh 57 Wh 41 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 356.7 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm

14.04 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches Area 831 cm2 (128.9 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~79.7% Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.4 mm Colors Gray, Blue Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 40.8 dB 42 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 56% - Adobe RGB profile 38.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 37.4% - Response time 34 ms - Max. brightness IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) +20% 300 nits Pavilion 15 250 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 57 Wh 41 Wh Voltage - 11.34 V Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 / 95 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 364 gramm 304 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 10-45 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1600 MHz - FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32 GPU performance IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS Pavilion 15 +155% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 71.8 dB 81.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 11.5 x 7.4 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.