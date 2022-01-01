Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) or Pavilion 15 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) vs HP Pavilion 15

45 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15
VS
43 out of 100
HP Pavilion 15
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
HP Pavilion 15
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 41 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) and HP Pavilion 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
  • Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 45 against 41 watt-hours
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
vs
Pavilion 15

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Dimensions 356.7 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm
14.04 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches		 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches
Area 831 cm2 (128.9 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~79.7%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 40.8 dB 42 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 56% -
Adobe RGB profile 38.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 37.4% -
Response time 34 ms -
Max. brightness
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) +20%
300 nits
Pavilion 15
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.34 V
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 / 95 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 364 gramm 304 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz -
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32
GPU performance
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
1.108 TFLOPS
Pavilion 15 +155%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 71.8 dB 81.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 11.5 x 7.4 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) and ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
3. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) and ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
4. HP Pavilion 15 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
5. HP Pavilion 15 and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
6. HP Pavilion 15 and Pavilion 14 (2021)
7. HP Pavilion 15 and Pavilion 13 (2021)
8. HP Pavilion 15 and ENVY x360 13 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Pavilion 15 and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский