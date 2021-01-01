Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) vs HP Spectre x360 15
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
- Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~62%) battery – 72.9 against 45 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
|Width
|356.7 mm (14.04 inches)
|359.9 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|233.1 mm (9.18 inches)
|226.4 mm (8.91 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|831 cm2 (128.9 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.7%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|180°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|40.8 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|282 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|56%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|38.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|37.4%
|-
|Response time
|34 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 95 W
|90 / 135 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|364 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1104
Spectre x360 15 +35%
1487
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4860
Spectre x360 15 +2%
4974
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1176
Spectre x360 15 +28%
1504
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) +18%
7164
6070
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1100-1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|2.67 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|768
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|71.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
