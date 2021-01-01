Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) or Spectre x360 15 – what's better?

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) and HP Spectre x360 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~62%) battery – 72.9 against 45 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
vs
Spectre x360 15

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
Width 356.7 mm (14.04 inches) 359.9 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 233.1 mm (9.18 inches) 226.4 mm (8.91 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 831 cm2 (128.9 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7% ~82.4%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 40.8 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 56% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 38.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 37.4% -
Response time 34 ms -
Max. brightness
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
300 nits
Spectre x360 15 +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 95 W 90 / 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter 364 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100-1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units 448 768
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
1.108 TFLOPS
Spectre x360 15 +53%
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 -
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 71.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

