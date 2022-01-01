You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 57 against 48 watt-hours

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G) Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 357.4 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm

14.07 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches 363.2 x 228.6 x 22.8 mm

14.3 x 9 x 0.9 inches Area 833 cm2 (129.2 inches2) 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~80.8% Side bezels 6 mm 8.9 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1007:1 sRGB color space 56% 54.2% Adobe RGB profile 35% 37.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 36.1% Response time - 36 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) +20% 300 nits Aspire 7 (A715-42G) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 135 W Weigh of AC adapter - 460 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock - 1380 MHz GPU boost clock - 1560 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) 2.822 TFLOPS Aspire 7 (A715-42G) +13% 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 67.9 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.2 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 11.0 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

