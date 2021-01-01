Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) or Nitro 5 (AN517-41) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

51 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
VS
65 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1000 grams less (around 2.21 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (129.1 vs 155.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 4.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 167-228% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
vs
Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Dimensions 357.4 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm
14.07 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches		 403.5 x 249 x 24.9 mm
15.89 x 9.8 x 0.98 inches
Area 833 cm2 (129.2 inches2) 1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~82.1%
Side bezels 6 mm 10.3 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 48.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1175:1
sRGB color space 56% 55.3%
Adobe RGB profile 35% 37.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 36.7%
Response time - 16 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 582 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 85 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 896 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
2.822 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +304%
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC295
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 75.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

