IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) or Nitro 5 (AN517-41) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU GeForce MX450 2GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1000 grams less (around 2.21 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (129.1 vs 155.8 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Around 4.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 167-228% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) Dimensions 357.4 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm

14.07 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches 403.5 x 249 x 24.9 mm

15.89 x 9.8 x 0.98 inches Area 833 cm2 (129.2 inches2) 1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~82.1% Side bezels 6 mm 10.3 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 48.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1175:1 sRGB color space 56% 55.3% Adobe RGB profile 35% 37.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 36.7% Response time - 16 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) 300 nits Nitro 5 (AN517-41) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 57.5 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter - 582 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP - 85 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1035 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1485 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 896 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) 2.822 TFLOPS Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +304% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC295 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 75.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.