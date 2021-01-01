IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) or Swift 3x (SF314-510G) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (106.2 vs 129.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 357.4 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm

14.07 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches 322.8 x 212.2 x 17.95 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.71 inches Area 833 cm2 (129.2 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~78.9% Side bezels 6 mm 6.5 mm Colors Gray Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1020:1 sRGB color space 56% 96% Adobe RGB profile 35% - Response time - 31 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) 300 nits Swift 3x (SF314-510G) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 59 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1650 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR4 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps Shading units 896 768 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) +11% 2.822 TFLOPS Swift 3x (SF314-510G) 2.534 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.