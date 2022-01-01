Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)
- Around 3.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (106.6 vs 129.1 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.4 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm
14.07 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches
|322.5 x 213.3 x 17.9 mm
12.7 x 8.4 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|833 cm2 (129.2 inches2)
|688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.6%
|~78.5%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|56%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|35%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|90 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Cores
|2
|8
|Threads
|4
|16
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1211
1117
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Swift X (SFX14-41G) +133%
5683
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1350
1206
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Swift X (SFX14-41G) +253%
8841
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
