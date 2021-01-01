Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) or MacBook Pro 15 (2019) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

52 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
VS
58 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
From $724
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
From $2399
Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) and Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 354-482% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 83.6 against 57 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 57% sharper screen – 221 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
vs
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 357.4 mm (14.07 inches) 349.3 mm (13.75 inches)
Height 233.1 mm (9.18 inches) 240.7 mm (9.48 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 15.5 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 833 cm2 (129.2 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~81.8%
Side bezels 6 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 221 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space 56% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 35% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 87 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 369 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units 896 192
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) +643%
2.822 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
0.38 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 0.6 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 15.4 x 9.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

