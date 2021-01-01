Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 (15”) or Chromebook Flip C536/CX5 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”) vs ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5

54 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”)
51 out of 100
ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”)
From $724
ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”) and ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”)
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 5 (15”)
vs
Chromebook Flip C536/CX5

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.89 kg (4.17 lbs)
Width 357.4 mm (14.07 inches) 357.6 mm (14.08 inches)
Height 233.1 mm (9.18 inches) 240.8 mm (9.48 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 18.5 mm (0.73 inches)
Area 833 cm2 (129.2 inches2) 861 cm2 (133.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~77.9%
Side bezels 6 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Gray White
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 56% -
Adobe RGB profile 35% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 896 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad 5 (15”) +236%
2.822 TFLOPS
Chromebook Flip C536/CX5
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

