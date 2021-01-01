Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 (15”) or ExpertBook B1 (B1500) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”) vs ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)

52 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”)
VS
41 out of 100
ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”)
From $724
ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”) and ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”)
  • Can run popular games at about 72-98% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 57 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 5 (15”)
vs
ExpertBook B1 (B1500)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs)
Width 357.4 mm (14.07 inches) 358 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 233.1 mm (9.18 inches) 236.5 mm (9.31 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 19.4 mm (0.76 inches)
Area 833 cm2 (129.2 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~79.3%
Side bezels 6 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 56% -
Adobe RGB profile 35% -
Max. brightness
IdeaPad 5 (15”) +36%
300 nits
ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz -
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
L3 Cache 6 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 25 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1531 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1594 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 896 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad 5 (15”) +131%
2.822 TFLOPS
ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
1.22 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz -
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 16 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No Yes
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No Yes
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”)
2. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) and IdeaPad 5 (15”)
3. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”)
4. Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”)
5. Dell Inspiron 15 5502 and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”)
6. ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 and ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
7. ASUS VivoBook S15 S532 and ExpertBook B1 (B1500)
8. ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400) and B1 (B1500)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1500) and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский