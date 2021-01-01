Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) or VivoBook 14 M413 – what's better?

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) and ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 57 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
  • Can run popular games at about 21540-29372% higher FPS
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (106.9 vs 129.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
vs
VivoBook 14 M413

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 357.4 mm (14.07 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 233.1 mm (9.18 inches) 213 mm (8.39 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 17.3 mm (0.68 inches)
Area 833 cm2 (129.2 inches2) 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~78.3%
Side bezels 6 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Gray Black, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 56% -
Adobe RGB profile 35% -
Max. brightness
IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) +20%
300 nits
VivoBook 14 M413
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1108 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 896 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
2.822 TFLOPS
VivoBook 14 M413 +39163%
1108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

