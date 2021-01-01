You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU GeForce MX450 2GB - GeForce MX330 GeForce MX350 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) Can run popular games at about 72-98% higher FPS

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 57 against 42 watt-hours Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 357.4 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm

14.07 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches 359 x 235 x 17.9 mm

14.13 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches Area 833 cm2 (129.2 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~79.5% Side bezels 6 mm 6.8 mm Colors Gray White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 56% 100% Adobe RGB profile 35% - Max. brightness IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) 300 nits VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 42 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX330 GeForce MX350 Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1531 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1594 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units 896 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) +131% 2.822 TFLOPS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) 1.22 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.