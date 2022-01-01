You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 57 against 42 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (110.5 vs 129.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 357.4 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm

14.07 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches 324 x 220 x 18.7 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.74 inches Area 833 cm2 (129.2 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~75.8% Side bezels 6 mm 7.1 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 42.3 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 932:1 sRGB color space 56% 62.1% Adobe RGB profile 35% 43% DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.6% Response time - 33 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) +20% 300 nits VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 250 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 42 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics 4GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1650 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR4 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 24 GPU performance IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) +11% 2.822 TFLOPS VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 2.534 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 75.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.