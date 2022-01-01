Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) vs Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
- Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 57 against 42 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (110.5 vs 129.1 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.4 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm
14.07 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches
|324 x 220 x 18.7 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.74 inches
|Area
|833 cm2 (129.2 inches2)
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.6%
|~75.8%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|42.3 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|932:1
|sRGB color space
|56%
|62.1%
|Adobe RGB profile
|35%
|43%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|41.6%
|Response time
|-
|33 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2517
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2505
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1650 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|2.534 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~4.3 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|24
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|75.4 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
