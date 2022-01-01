You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 45 Wh 57 Wh 63 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1155G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1195G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 63 against 45 watt-hours

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 357.4 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm

14.07 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.74-0.78 inches Area 833 cm2 (129.2 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~79.3% Side bezels 6 mm 7.2 mm Colors Gray, Blue Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 160° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 43 dB 48.3 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1294:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 63.4% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 48.4% 95.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 48.2% 99.9% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) 300 nits Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) +100% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 57 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 120 W Weigh of AC adapter 300 gramm 450 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP - 35-50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1185 MHz GPU boost clock - 1417 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) 2.822 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) +106% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 74 dB 79.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.6 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 13.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.