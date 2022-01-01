Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) or Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) vs Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)

47 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
VS
61 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) and Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (129.1 vs 144.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 96 against 57 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • 101% sharper screen – 283 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 83% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
vs
Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs)
Dimensions 357.4 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm
14.07 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches		 360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm
14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches
Area 833 cm2 (129.2 inches2) 934 cm2 (144.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~79.5%
Side bezels 6 mm 7.9 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 160°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 45.3 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 283 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 56% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 35% 96.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.7%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 460 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 35-50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1417 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 4.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 13.0 x 8.5 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

