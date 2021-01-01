Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”) vs ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 57 against 42 watt-hours
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Width
|357.4 mm (14.07 inches)
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|233.1 mm (9.18 inches)
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|18.5 mm (0.73 inches)
|Area
|833 cm2 (129.2 inches2)
|821 cm2 (127.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.6%
|~81.7%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver, Green, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|56%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|35%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1261
1265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2327
VivoBook S15 S532 +84%
4275
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
498
522
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
935
VivoBook S15 S532 +99%
1864
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~7 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
