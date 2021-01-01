Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 (15”) or Latitude 7520 – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15") vs Dell Latitude 7520

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”)
Dell Latitude 7520
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”)
Dell Latitude 7520
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 57 Wh
Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”) and Dell Latitude 7520 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 (15”)
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 57 against 42 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7520
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 5 (15”)
vs
Latitude 7520

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs)
Width 357.4 mm (14.07 inches) 357.7 mm (14.08 inches)
Height 233.1 mm (9.18 inches) 229.7 mm (9.04 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 17.5 mm (0.69 inches)
Area 833 cm2 (129.2 inches2) 822 cm2 (127.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~81.7%
Side bezels 6 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 700:1
sRGB color space 56% -
Adobe RGB profile 35% 100%
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness
IdeaPad 5 (15”) +20%
300 nits
Latitude 7520
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 896 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
IdeaPad 5 (15”) +100%
2.822 TFLOPS
Latitude 7520
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

