Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) vs Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
From $724
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
From $1549
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (129.1 vs 144 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Around 3.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~70%) battery – 97 against 57 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.4 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm
14.07 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches
|374.4 x 248 x 19 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches
|Area
|833 cm2 (129.2 inches2)
|929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.6%
|~90.3%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|4.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|56%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|35%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|508 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +18%
1469
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +152%
6411
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +35%
1823
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9710 (2021) +290%
9759
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|60 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|78.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
