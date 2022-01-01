Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) or XPS 17 9720 (2022) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)

47 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
VS
65 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (129.1 vs 144 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
  • Around 6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~70%) battery – 97 against 57 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
vs
XPS 17 9720 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
Dimensions 357.4 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm
14.07 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches		 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
Area 833 cm2 (129.2 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~90.3%
Side bezels 6 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space 56% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 35% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 12
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 60 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1500 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
2.822 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +118%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

