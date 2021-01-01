Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) vs HP 15 (2021)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
From $724
HP 15 (2021)
From $669
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 57 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|Width
|357.4 mm (14.07 inches)
|358.5 mm (14.11 inches)
|Height
|233.1 mm (9.18 inches)
|242 mm (9.53 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|833 cm2 (129.2 inches2)
|868 cm2 (134.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.6%
|~77.4%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|56%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|35%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
15 (2021) +1%
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15 (2021) +2%
2386
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
15 (2021) +3%
505
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
941
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~7 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|-
|Size
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1