You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU GeForce MX450 2GB - GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 57 against 43 watt-hours

26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2021) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (109.1 vs 129.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Dimensions 357.4 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm

14.07 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm

12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches Area 833 cm2 (129.2 inches2) 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~76.7% Side bezels 6 mm 7.6 mm Colors Gray White, Silver, Gold, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 35.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 56% - Adobe RGB profile 35% - Max. brightness IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) +20% 300 nits Pavilion 14 (2021) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 57 Wh 43 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter - 280 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX350 GeForce MX450 Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm GPU base clock - 1354 MHz GPU boost clock - 1468 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) +50% 2.822 TFLOPS Pavilion 14 (2021) 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

