Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) or Pavilion 14 (2021) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) vs HP Pavilion 14 (2021)

47 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
VS
44 out of 100
HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) and HP Pavilion 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 57 against 43 watt-hours
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (109.1 vs 129.1 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
vs
Pavilion 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 357.4 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm
14.07 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches		 325.1 x 216.6 x 17 mm
12.8 x 8.53 x 0.67 inches
Area 833 cm2 (129.2 inches2) 704 cm2 (109.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~76.7%
Side bezels 6 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Gray White, Silver, Gold, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 35.5 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 56% -
Adobe RGB profile 35% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 280 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock - 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1468 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16
GPU performance
IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) +50%
2.822 TFLOPS
Pavilion 14 (2021)
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) vs ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
3. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) vs Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
4. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) vs ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
5. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
6. HP Pavilion 14 (2021) vs HP ENVY 14 (2021)
7. HP Pavilion 14 (2021) vs HP ENVY 13
8. HP Pavilion 14 (2021) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A517-52)
9. HP Pavilion 14 (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
10. HP Pavilion 14 (2021) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Pavilion 14 (2021) and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский