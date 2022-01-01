You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 45 Wh 57 Wh 84 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1155G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1195G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (129.1 vs 138.7 square inches) Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 84 against 45 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) Dimensions 357.4 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm

14.07 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm

13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches Area 833 cm2 (129.2 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~85.2% Side bezels 6 mm 6.4 mm Colors Gray, Blue Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 160° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 43 dB 42.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2520 x 1680 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1294:1 1500:1 sRGB color space 63.4% 94.9% Adobe RGB profile 48.4% 65.1% DCI-P3 color gamut 48.2% 63.1% Response time - 34 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) 300 nits MateBook 16 (2021) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 45 Wh 57 Wh 84 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 135 W Weigh of AC adapter 300 gramm 482 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP - 10-45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1600 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 7 GPU performance IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) +155% 2.822 TFLOPS MateBook 16 (2021) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 74 dB 86 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display In the keyboard button Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.6 mm - Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 14.1 x 9.1 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.