Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (Intel) vs Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (129.1 vs 138.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
  • Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~87%) battery – 84 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
vs
MateBook 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
Dimensions 357.4 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm
14.07 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches		 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches
Area 833 cm2 (129.2 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~85.2%
Side bezels 6 mm 6.4 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 160° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 43 dB 42.4 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1294:1 1500:1
sRGB color space 63.4% 94.9%
Adobe RGB profile 48.4% 65.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut 48.2% 63.1%
Response time - 34 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter 300 gramm 482 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1600 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 7
GPU performance
IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) +155%
2.822 TFLOPS
MateBook 16 (2021)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 74 dB 86 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display In the keyboard button
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 14.1 x 9.1 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
