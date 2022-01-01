Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD)
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Display has support for touch input
- 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.2 x 221 x 15.9-17.9 mm
12.29 x 8.7 x 0.63-0.7 inches
|321 x 210 x 15 mm
12.64 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|690 cm2 (106.9 inches2)
|674 cm2 (104.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~80.1%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|5.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|45.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1412:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.5%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|74.3%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|72.2%
|-
|Response time
|40 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|376 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Swift 3 (SF314-512) +35%
7337
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1439
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7464
6716
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|76.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
