Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 56.5 against 49.9 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 312.2 x 221 x 15.9-17.9 mm

12.29 x 8.7 x 0.63-0.7 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 690 cm2 (106.9 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~79.4% Side bezels 5.3 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 - Noise level 45.5 dB -

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1412:1 1069:1 sRGB color space 99.5% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile 74.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 72.2% - Response time 40 ms 35 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) 300 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 56.5 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 376 gramm 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 896 1024 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) +9% 2.822 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 76.7 dB 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.