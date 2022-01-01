Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) vs Dell Inspiron 16 5620
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 53-73% higher FPS
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (106.9 vs 139.3 square inches)
- 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5620
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|1.87 kg (4.12 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.2 x 221 x 15.9-17.9 mm
12.29 x 8.7 x 0.63-0.7 inches
|356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches
|Area
|690 cm2 (106.9 inches2)
|899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.4%
|~82.6%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|45.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1412:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|99.5%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|74.3%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|72.2%
|-
|Response time
|40 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|376 gramm
|290 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 16 5620 +7%
1478
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5418
3872
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|45 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|896
|512
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|56
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|76.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 7.0 cm
|13.3 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1