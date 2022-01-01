You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 Battery 56.5 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS

Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 56.5 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell Latitude 3320 Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (96.7 vs 106.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) Dimensions 312.2 x 221 x 15.9-17.9 mm

12.29 x 8.7 x 0.63-0.7 inches 305.9 x 204 x 15.6 mm

12.04 x 8.03 x 0.61 inches Area 690 cm2 (106.9 inches2) 624 cm2 (96.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~78.1% Side bezels 5.3 mm 5.8 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 45.5 dB -

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1412:1 600:1 sRGB color space 99.5% 52% Adobe RGB profile 74.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 72.2% - Response time 40 ms 35 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) +20% 300 nits Latitude 3320 250 nits

Battery Capacity 56.5 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 376 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 12 GPU performance IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) +236% 2.822 TFLOPS Latitude 3320 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 76.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.