Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) vs Dell XPS 13 9315

55 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14
VS
57 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9315
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD)
Dell XPS 13 9315
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) and Dell XPS 13 9315 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 56.5 against 51 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9315
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (91.3 vs 106.9 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD)
vs
XPS 13 9315

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Dimensions 312.2 x 221 x 15.9-17.9 mm
12.29 x 8.7 x 0.63-0.7 inches		 295.4 x 199.4 x 13.99 mm
11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches
Area 690 cm2 (106.9 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~88.4%
Side bezels 5.3 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Gray Blue, Burgundy
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 45.5 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1412:1 -
sRGB color space 99.5% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 74.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 72.2% -
Response time 40 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 376 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 10
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 896 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) +100%
2.822 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9315
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Realtek ALC1319D
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 76.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

