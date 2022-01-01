You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 Battery 56.5 Wh - 45 Wh 57 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1155G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1195G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)

Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 56.5 against 45 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (106.9 vs 129.1 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 312.2 x 221 x 15.9-17.9 mm

12.29 x 8.7 x 0.63-0.7 inches 357.4 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm

14.07 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches Area 690 cm2 (106.9 inches2) 833 cm2 (129.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.4% ~80.6% Side bezels 5.3 mm 6 mm Colors Gray Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 160° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 45.5 dB 43 dB

Display 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1412:1 1294:1 sRGB color space 99.5% 63.4% Adobe RGB profile 74.3% 48.4% DCI-P3 color gamut 72.2% 48.2% Response time 40 ms - Max. brightness IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) 300 nits IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56.5 Wh 45 Wh 57 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 376 gramm 300 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX450 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance IdeaPad 5 Pro Gen 6 (14" AMD) 2.822 TFLOPS IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 76.7 dB 74 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.6 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.0 cm 10.5 x 7.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.